Nature's Beach Art by nickspicsnz
Photo 1785

Nature's Beach Art

This small shell and piece of dried seaweed were tangled up together on the beach. I moved them onto a pebble to take a photo. I had the shell in the centre of the frame as I was looking for ways to break the rules for a photo challenge.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Nick

@nickspicsnz
