Previous
Next
A blue-sky fluffy-cloud kind of day by nickspicsnz
Photo 2422

A blue-sky fluffy-cloud kind of day

A beautiful spring day in NZ. I wish it could be like this all through the year - not too hot, not too cold - just right!

(This was taken from the passenger seat as we whizzed by.)
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK. I'm...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely shot of this beautiful scenery. That would be my kind of weather too :-)
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise