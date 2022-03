Red Pencil

I took these shots the same day as the beads. Model Man will be striking a pose with a coloured pencil each day this week. Bit silly I know. I had a pack of coloured pencils so decided to take some rainbow shots against the coloured paper. I made a texture layer to add over the top then masked out on the pencil nib in an attempt to make it stand out more. I also adjusted the colour balance on Model Man so that he's taken on a hue of the day's colour. Not sure how successful I've been with these.