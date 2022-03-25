Previous
Blue Pencil by nickspicsnz
Photo 2547

Blue Pencil

I attempted a kneeling pose for this shot but Model Man isn't as flexible as I'd hoped so it didn't work terribly well. Unfortunately I shot in too close to rotate him in post to make him sit up straighter.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Nick

nickspicsnz
