Photo 2547
Blue Pencil
I attempted a kneeling pose for this shot but Model Man isn't as flexible as I'd hoped so it didn't work terribly well. Unfortunately I shot in too close to rotate him in post to make him sit up straighter.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Tags
blue
,
pencil
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22nz
,
model_man
