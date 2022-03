This week's Rainbow colours come from feathers. I wandered round a $2 shop looking for rainbow-coloured things and found a packet of dyed feathers in the craft section. I got out the macro lens to take some close ups.It's just as well I haven't got to do a whole week as it turned out there were only six colours in the packet.The b&w feather from the weekend is actually a yellow one: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/second-album/2022-03-25