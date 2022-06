Pied Shags

These are mainly coastal birds but apparently the colony at Lake Hakanoa in Huntly is quite well known in the birding world. This could be a pair as the male and female look the same. The one on the right looks smaller because it's not got its neck stretched up. Not sure why the one on the left is whiter - maybe it was more in the sun, I can't remember now.





Sorry for the mass upload today - playing catch up and also looking for any old photos to fill in gaps.