Inside the Old Winery

This month's camera club theme is wabi sabi so I've been looking back over old photos and re-editing to try and find something suitable. This is a composite of four photos. The base photo is the building with the wooden chair on the deck. The light in the top right and the sign were both shots taken elsewhere in the building. The chair inside the room was from another place. I've tried to edit to add to the run-down, vintage feel.