Could do with grooming! by nickspicsnz
Photo 2602

Could do with grooming!

This month's camera club theme is wabi sabi so I've been looking back over old photos and re-editing to try and find something suitable.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Diana ace
What a great close up and contender, that mane sure need some conditioner ;-)
May 28th, 2022  
Dianne
Beautiful and really cool processing.
May 28th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ah so beautiful
May 28th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat pov
May 28th, 2022  
