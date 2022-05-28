Sign up
Photo 2602
Could do with grooming!
This month's camera club theme is wabi sabi so I've been looking back over old photos and re-editing to try and find something suitable.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3180
photos
163
followers
155
following
Tags
b&w
,
horse
,
mane
,
wabi_sabi
,
may22nz
Diana
ace
What a great close up and contender, that mane sure need some conditioner ;-)
May 28th, 2022
Dianne
Beautiful and really cool processing.
May 28th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ah so beautiful
May 28th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat pov
May 28th, 2022
