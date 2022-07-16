Previous
Poppy - orange by nickspicsnz
Photo 2657

Poppy - orange

My daughter asked me to take her to work because she was going out for the night so didn't want to have her car with her. Then it turned out they were taking photos at work for the website so she had to be there extra early - just my luck because I am not a morning person! However, I very kindly did the mummy taxi duty. As luck would have it, it wasn't raining, and was actually a lovely, warm winter's day, so I popped to Hamilton Gardens for a couple of hours. There weren't many flowers around but there were some poppies and polyanthus in tubs near the visitor centre. This one must have opened recently because it was still very crinkly and not fully open.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Nick

Susan Wakely ace
What lovely petals that look like tissue paper.
July 16th, 2022  
julia ace
A good reward for your efforts.. love Hamilton Gardens
July 16th, 2022  
Dianne
Nice you could have some Tim for yourself after your early taxi duties.
July 16th, 2022  
