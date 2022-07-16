Poppy - orange

My daughter asked me to take her to work because she was going out for the night so didn't want to have her car with her. Then it turned out they were taking photos at work for the website so she had to be there extra early - just my luck because I am not a morning person! However, I very kindly did the mummy taxi duty. As luck would have it, it wasn't raining, and was actually a lovely, warm winter's day, so I popped to Hamilton Gardens for a couple of hours. There weren't many flowers around but there were some poppies and polyanthus in tubs near the visitor centre. This one must have opened recently because it was still very crinkly and not fully open.