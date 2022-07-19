Sign up
Photo 2663
Topsy Turvy
I posted a shot of trees reflected in a flood lane a few days ago. This is another shot of the flood water with a house reflected in it this time. I decided to chop the actual house out of the photo, hence the odd crop shape.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3244
photos
164
followers
155
following
Tags
reflection
,
flood
,
house
,
theme-perspectives
,
jul22nz
Maggiemae
ace
That is so clear - well done for spotting it and getting in the right place to photograph the reflection!
July 21st, 2022
