Damp Squib

I got excited when they said on the news that there was going to be a spectacular meteor shower from midnight with more than 20 meteors every hour. Our camera club theme is "in the news" so I thought it would be an ideal opportunity to get some shots for the theme. Hubby said he'd like to see it too so off we went with all the gear and wrapped up against the winter cold. Well, the star-gazing man on the news fibbed - we only saw about five meteor streaks before giving up after nearly 2 hours! And, to make things worse I didn't manage to catch any of them in a photo, lol! The little streak in this photo is a plane flying past. (Looks better on black if you have a moment.)