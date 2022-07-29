Previous
Next
Damp Squib by nickspicsnz
Photo 2673

Damp Squib

I got excited when they said on the news that there was going to be a spectacular meteor shower from midnight with more than 20 meteors every hour. Our camera club theme is "in the news" so I thought it would be an ideal opportunity to get some shots for the theme. Hubby said he'd like to see it too so off we went with all the gear and wrapped up against the winter cold. Well, the star-gazing man on the news fibbed - we only saw about five meteor streaks before giving up after nearly 2 hours! And, to make things worse I didn't manage to catch any of them in a photo, lol! The little streak in this photo is a plane flying past. (Looks better on black if you have a moment.)
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
wow, stunning photo
July 30th, 2022  
Dianne
Still an incredible image! Fav
July 30th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel
Very cool!
July 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Very amazing shot nevertheless.
July 30th, 2022  
Pat
It is mightily impressive though!
July 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
You did get a lovely shot of the milky way though. Hope it wasn't too cold outside at 2 am. We heard about the meteor shower too but it is too cloudy here. More to come in early August though
July 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I get excited seeing one. It’s a great night sky nonetheless.
July 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise