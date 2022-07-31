Sign up
Photo 2675
Ships on the Horizon
There were a few ships in the far, far distance when I was taking shots at the beach with my new filters. My lens didn't really reach far enough but I still quite liked this image so using it to fill a gap at the end of July.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3268
photos
164
followers
155
following
736% complete
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Views
6
365
NIKON D750
13th August 2022 12:53pm
horizon
ships
aug22nz
