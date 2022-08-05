Previous
Chicken Farm by nickspicsnz
Photo 2678

Chicken Farm

I was taking photos of the Lake Whangape and when I downloaded the photos I realised I got a local chicken farm in the picture. I didn't know it was so big. It looks like a prison :(
5th August 2022

Nick

Photo Details

Diana ace
It is a prison for chickens, we have way too many of there here. I love the surrounding are and hills.
August 12th, 2022  
