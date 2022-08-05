Sign up
Photo 2678
Chicken Farm
I was taking photos of the Lake Whangape and when I downloaded the photos I realised I got a local chicken farm in the picture. I didn't know it was so big. It looks like a prison :(
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3261
photos
164
followers
155
following
734% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th August 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
lake
,
aug22nz
,
chicken_farm
Diana
ace
It is a prison for chickens, we have way too many of there here. I love the surrounding are and hills.
August 12th, 2022
