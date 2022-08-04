Previous
Lake Whangape by nickspicsnz
Photo 2677

Lake Whangape

HDR of the lake on a lovely winter's day.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Annie D ace
beautiful colours and reflections
August 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scenery, love the tones.
August 12th, 2022  
