Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2684
City of Sails
No wonder Auckland's nickname is the City of Sails. This is a quick whizz_by shot as we went up and over the Auckland Harbour Bridge. I chopped the bottom of the boats off because they were behind the bridge railing.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3268
photos
164
followers
155
following
736% complete
View this month »
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th August 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
cityscape
,
auckland
,
sky_tower
,
city_of_sails
,
whizz_by
,
aug22nz
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close