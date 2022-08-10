Previous
City of Sails by nickspicsnz
City of Sails

No wonder Auckland's nickname is the City of Sails. This is a quick whizz_by shot as we went up and over the Auckland Harbour Bridge. I chopped the bottom of the boats off because they were behind the bridge railing.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

