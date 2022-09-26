Sign up
Photo 2706
Wisteria
Took a break from my Diploma assignment today, i.e. 1 Oct when I processed this pic of wisteria in my garden.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3288
photos
162
followers
153
following
741% complete
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2704
2705
2706
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th September 2022 12:16pm
purple
,
flower
,
wisteria
,
sep22nz
Brian
ace
Exquisite - a work of art!
October 1st, 2022
