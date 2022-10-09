Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2711
Fisherman on Burke's Wharf
Here's a closer view of the fisherman who sits on Burke's Wharf in Thames.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3293
photos
161
followers
154
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th October 2022 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
fisherman
,
sculpture
,
long_exposure
,
thames
,
oct22nz
,
burkes_wharf
Dianne
He’s a brave fisherman out in all weather. Stunning with the sunset behind him.
October 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
October 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close