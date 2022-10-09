Previous
Next
Fisherman on Burke's Wharf by nickspicsnz
Photo 2711

Fisherman on Burke's Wharf

Here's a closer view of the fisherman who sits on Burke's Wharf in Thames.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
742% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
He’s a brave fisherman out in all weather. Stunning with the sunset behind him.
October 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
October 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise