Photo 2713
Trees and Hills
Took some whizz-bys of trees as we drove to Thames for the wharf shots. Trying for a Michael Kenna-style processing in this one - minimalist black and white.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
1
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3296
photos
161
followers
154
following
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th October 2022 5:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
layers
,
theme-landscapes
,
whizz_by
,
oct22nz
Christina
ace
I really really like this, love the way the Cyprus trees stick out, the layers, the editing, it all works superbly.
October 13th, 2022
