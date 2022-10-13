Previous
Next
Boat from a Bridge by nickspicsnz
Photo 2715

Boat from a Bridge

Yet another whizz_by from our trip to Burke's Wharf. The camera settings were all wrong for this shot but I quite like the soft, muted tones and the mistiness.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a stunning scene and great whizz by shot.
October 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great soft tones.
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise