Arrangement

Our camera club had a weekend camp last weekend. Unfortunately I could only attend for the Saturday but it was a fun day. We had a guest speaker who brought some portfolios of his work. He enjoys taking photos of bits of things from nature then turning them into artwork using photoshop. We all had fun playing around with taking photos of some bits too. I went and picked these grasses and the daisy to take some photos of. The bit of hole-y wood was found on the beach by some of the camera club members. (In hindsight I wish I'd chosen a slightly longer piece of wood.)

The background the grasses are laid on is a textured paper provided by the guest.



In photoshop I overlaid a photo of some old wood that I took on the same day to add a bit more texture. The dark, ragged border I created by copying one edge of the texture paper and then copying it another three times, and flipping it/rotating it then joining each edge together. I also played with the colours and a black & white layer with a reduced opacity. I then increased the canvas size to give the matt-look around the outside. The shadow between the matt and the image is created my combining stroke and drop shadow effects to make it look like the image is inlaid inside a matt. P.S. Duh, just realised you need to look at this on black to see the matt.