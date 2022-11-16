Previous
Dense Forest by nickspicsnz
Photo 2729

Dense Forest

Looking across to the edge of the Waitakere Ranges, a large area of native forest in west Auckland, from Awhitu Lighthouse. I liked how the light through the clouds changed the colour of the water.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Nick

Christine Sztukowski
Interesting color
November 25th, 2022  
