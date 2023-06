Old House

Welcome to your weekly photo from Endeans Mills. I think I'm destined to just post photos from that trip all this year. I don't seem to have any desire to pick up my camera at the moment. Sadly I think the current Diploma, which has a LOT of theory and writing, is making photography feel like a bit of a chore rather than a pleasure. Still keen to learn though so will plough my way through the dreaded text book, haha!