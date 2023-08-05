Previous
Wonder what the story is?

Is this simply a man leaving work or is the man in the hoodie going to challenge him? Another from our trip to Auckland.

P.S. The girl in the reflection is our friend and fellow-Diploma-er. She's very pretty so I'm sure the man coming out of the door is looking at her :)
Diana
A fabulous story telling image! There seems to be an issue, looks quite amazing on black!
August 5th, 2023  
Nick
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. I never think to look on black until someone says :)
August 5th, 2023  
