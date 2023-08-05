Sign up
Previous
Photo 2873
Wonder what the story is?
Is this simply a man leaving work or is the man in the hoodie going to challenge him? Another from our trip to Auckland.
P.S. The girl in the reflection is our friend and fellow-Diploma-er. She's very pretty so I'm sure the man coming out of the door is looking at her :)
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
2
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3469
photos
169
followers
155
following
787% complete
View this month »
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
men
,
auckland
,
aug23nz
Diana
ace
A fabulous story telling image! There seems to be an issue, looks quite amazing on black!
August 5th, 2023
Nick
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. I never think to look on black until someone says :)
August 5th, 2023
