Previous
Trees at a Beach by nickspicsnz
Photo 2875

Trees at a Beach

The gnarly skeleton tree, pale against the other trees, caught my eye initially. Then I spotted the women enjoying a bit of peace and quiet. She's sitting at the edge of a stream that's just in front of her, which runs into the sea to her right.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
nice scale comparison
August 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice b w
August 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
wonderful setting beautifully captured, those trees are quite amazing.
August 17th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I love the gnarly pale trees that stand out - they always catch my eye and I usually photograph them. Lovely image and looks great in B&W
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise