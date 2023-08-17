Sign up
Previous
Photo 2875
Trees at a Beach
The gnarly skeleton tree, pale against the other trees, caught my eye initially. Then I spotted the women enjoying a bit of peace and quiet. She's sitting at the edge of a stream that's just in front of her, which runs into the sea to her right.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
beach
,
trees
,
woman
,
aug23nz
Brigette
ace
nice scale comparison
August 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice b w
August 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
wonderful setting beautifully captured, those trees are quite amazing.
August 17th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I love the gnarly pale trees that stand out - they always catch my eye and I usually photograph them. Lovely image and looks great in B&W
August 17th, 2023
