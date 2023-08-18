Previous
City through Smith & Caughey's Window by nickspicsnz
Photo 2876

City through Smith & Caughey's Window

I went a bit mad with the editing on this one. Should I be worried if it reflects something inside me, lol!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
You've certainly ETSOOI'd this one Nick. I hardly recognised it, but I like it.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise