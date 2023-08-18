Sign up
Previous
Photo 2876
City through Smith & Caughey's Window
I went a bit mad with the editing on this one. Should I be worried if it reflects something inside me, lol!
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Nick
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Views
5
Comments
1
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2023 3:10pm
Tags
city
,
auckland
,
aug23nz
,
mad-edit
Carole G
ace
You've certainly ETSOOI'd this one Nick. I hardly recognised it, but I like it.
August 18th, 2023
