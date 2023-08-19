Sunny Flowers

This was taken last summer but posting it today to remind me of warmer days. I've recently started using our back bedroom as my study which is lush because I now have a long desk with loads of room for my old and new computers plus a small area at the end to use for taking pics, instead of trying to squeeze everything into a little nook in our living room. But, it was so cold in my new study last night that my iPad wouldn't charge - never had that before and didn't even know it was a thing. Roll on summer!
P.S. Do you think this image would be better flipped so the flowers are facing towards the right?