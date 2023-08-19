Previous
Sunny Flowers by nickspicsnz
Photo 2877

Sunny Flowers

This was taken last summer but posting it today to remind me of warmer days. I've recently started using our back bedroom as my study which is lush because I now have a long desk with loads of room for my old and new computers plus a small area at the end to use for taking pics, instead of trying to squeeze everything into a little nook in our living room. But, it was so cold in my new study last night that my iPad wouldn't charge - never had that before and didn't even know it was a thing. Roll on summer!

P.S. Do you think this image would be better flipped so the flowers are facing towards the right?
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Nick

Dawn ace
A lovely detailed shot Nick
August 19th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A very different perspective for Sunflowers. Really lovely detail. Since we read left to right, it might be something to try...flipping it, I mean.
August 19th, 2023  
Dianne
Gorgeous shot. Maybe it could be flipped? Your new office sounds good apart from the cold!
August 19th, 2023  
