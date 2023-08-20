Sign up
Photo 2878
African Grey in Profile
A rainy day edit of an old pic. Rain, rain go away...
20th August 2023
Nick
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
parrot
aug23nz
african_grey
hamilton_zoo
Diana
Beautifully done, they are such wonderful parrots.
August 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Fabulous close up
August 20th, 2023
Dianne
Wow Nick - this is brilliant. A big fav
August 20th, 2023
