Cyanotype... not

I'm trying to think of something to create a small set for the final assignment of the current Diploma paper. I need to do a set of 6 images (with three of them being critiqued as rejects and keeping a set of three), plus 3-5 test images. Considering doing some cyanotype editing (not real cyanotypes because I want to use my camera) as it's something I've not done before but concerned they'd be a bit same-y. Had a practice and here's one of them. I used a blue fill layer for the background and added the leaf layer in b&w and screen blend mode. I then overlaid with a texture made from a photo of old wallpaper to try and get a watercolour paper feel. I also added some noise, although I'm not sure if it's needed. I don't expect I've used the right editing technique, or even if this looks like a true cyanotype - more research needed!
26th August 2023

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand.
Joan Robillard
Lovely
August 26th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
Love the effect.
August 26th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely
August 26th, 2023  
Chris Cook
It sure looks like a cyanotype to me, not that I'm an expert. I really like the look of this. Well done.
August 26th, 2023  
