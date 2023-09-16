Previous
Spring by nickspicsnz
Spring

I think this is wild garlic. It was certainly a bit stinky on my dog walk.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Dianne
What a terrific image. Fav - might be onion flower?
September 17th, 2023  
