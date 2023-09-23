Sign up
Photo 2884
Spirea (I think)
I'm working on the final assignment of the current Diploma paper by taking photos mainly of weeds and this spirea. I'm editing them to look like cyanotypes for the assignment and this is one before it's converted. It looks better on black.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3481
photos
167
followers
151
following
790% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th September 2023 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
spirea
,
sep23nz
Babs
ace
Oh I love this one, perfect lighting fav
September 24th, 2023
