Spirea (I think) by nickspicsnz
Photo 2884

Spirea (I think)

I'm working on the final assignment of the current Diploma paper by taking photos mainly of weeds and this spirea. I'm editing them to look like cyanotypes for the assignment and this is one before it's converted. It looks better on black.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Nick

Babs ace
Oh I love this one, perfect lighting fav
September 24th, 2023  
