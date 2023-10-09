Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2893
New Zealand Striped Longhorn Beetle
Spotted this little beetle at the top of a spiky leaf. Google informs me it's a native pest beetle that lays it's eggs under the bud scales of trees. The larvae then burrow into the twigs and branches causing trees to become malformed.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3490
photos
168
followers
150
following
792% complete
View this month »
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Latest from all albums
147
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
beetle
,
pest
,
oct23nz
Dianne
Lovely pic - now out with the fly spray! Fav
October 9th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
These are wonderful close up shots, though yes....probably a moment to not let it kill your trees!
October 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close