New Zealand Striped Longhorn Beetle by nickspicsnz
Photo 2893

New Zealand Striped Longhorn Beetle

Spotted this little beetle at the top of a spiky leaf. Google informs me it's a native pest beetle that lays it's eggs under the bud scales of trees. The larvae then burrow into the twigs and branches causing trees to become malformed.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Dianne
Lovely pic - now out with the fly spray! Fav
October 9th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
These are wonderful close up shots, though yes....probably a moment to not let it kill your trees!
October 9th, 2023  
