All Shapes and Sizes

No new photos this weekend because we've had a couple of busy days attempting to start taming our out-of-control garden. I've no idea what we're going to do with all the weeds, clippings, branches, etc. we're collecting. We're fast running out of room in our compost area. We used to have a regular garden bag collection but the chap's retired and we've been offered a wheelie bin by the company that's taken over. We'd need about six each month for the amount of stuff our garden produces!



One good thing to come out it is that Sean and Georgina have expressed an interest in growing a few veggies. I've cleared a couple of the veggie boxes to get them started. Now lets see if the enthusiasm lasts long enough for them to do any planting and actually get to eat any of their crops. I'll bet you a tenner they don't, lol!



The photo was taken last summer and shows a few of the many houses around Lake Rotoroa (or Hamilton Lake as it's more commonly known). If you look closely you can see people on the walkway that goes round the lake so some of the houses don't have a lot of privacy.