Previous
Next
Young Fantail by nickspicsnz
Photo 2912

Young Fantail

This was one of the two young fantails that came to visit with the parents. It looks a bit fluffy because it had a bath in a puddle on our outdoor table cover before flying up onto a branch and doing a bit of preening.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
this is so gorgeous, what a lovely capture and narrative!
October 28th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Adorable!
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise