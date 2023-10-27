Sign up
Photo 2912
Young Fantail
This was one of the two young fantails that came to visit with the parents. It looks a bit fluffy because it had a bath in a puddle on our outdoor table cover before flying up onto a branch and doing a bit of preening.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
2
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th October 2023 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fantail
,
oct23nz
Diana
ace
this is so gorgeous, what a lovely capture and narrative!
October 28th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Adorable!
October 28th, 2023
