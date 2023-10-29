Sign up
Photo 2914
Inquisitive Fantail
This youngster came to check me out - probably wondering what the big black thing was in front of my face.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3
365
NIKON D750
28th October 2023 12:30pm
bird
,
fantail
,
piwakawaka
,
oct23nz
