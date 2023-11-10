Previous
Dreaming by nickspicsnz
Photo 2922

Dreaming

Went to a charity floral festival with @yorkshirekiwi to take some photos. This young woman was selling tickets at the entrance. I loved the expression on her face, like her thoughts were somewhere else.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
November 13th, 2023  
