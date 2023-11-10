Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2922
Dreaming
Went to a charity floral festival with
@yorkshirekiwi
to take some photos. This young woman was selling tickets at the entrance. I loved the expression on her face, like her thoughts were somewhere else.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3519
photos
170
followers
153
following
800% complete
View this month »
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th November 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
woman
,
nov23nz
,
flora_fest
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close