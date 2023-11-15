Sign up
Previous
Photo 2923
RIP Rosie
Devastated to have to say goodbye to our cute little chatty cat today. Feeling so very sad and miss her snuggles. This photo was only taken a couple of months ago and she was so fit and lively despite being nearly 13.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
7
0
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th September 2023 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
rosienz
,
nov23nz
Helen Westerbeke
love her look, so sorry for you, just lost my girl too...hugs
November 16th, 2023
Nick
ace
@helenw2
So sorry for your loss too Helen. :( They are a big part of our family.
November 16th, 2023
winghong_ho
She looked very nice in this photo. Sorry for your loss.
November 16th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Argh Nick - so sorry to hear this. they take a little bit of our hearts when they go...
November 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Aww so sad. Her presence will stay with you always.
November 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
So sorry for your loss
November 16th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So very sorry 💔🐾
November 16th, 2023
