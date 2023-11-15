Previous
RIP Rosie by nickspicsnz
RIP Rosie

Devastated to have to say goodbye to our cute little chatty cat today. Feeling so very sad and miss her snuggles. This photo was only taken a couple of months ago and she was so fit and lively despite being nearly 13.
Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Helen Westerbeke
love her look, so sorry for you, just lost my girl too...hugs
November 16th, 2023  
Nick ace
@helenw2 So sorry for your loss too Helen. :( They are a big part of our family.
November 16th, 2023  
winghong_ho
She looked very nice in this photo. Sorry for your loss.
November 16th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Argh Nick - so sorry to hear this. they take a little bit of our hearts when they go...
November 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Aww so sad. Her presence will stay with you always.
November 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
So sorry for your loss
November 16th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So very sorry 💔🐾
November 16th, 2023  
