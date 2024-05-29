Previous
Murky Stormy Day by nickspicsnz
Photo 3041

Murky Stormy Day

Very murky, windy, stormy drive to Hamilton this morning. Even though there is blue sky over our destination in this photo, it wasn't long before the stormy weather caught up with us when we were there. Driving home was just as bad with hail, thunder and lightning. It's lovely to see some bright sunny photos on 365 from other parts of the world to cheer our day.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Ooh there have been very heavy skies like this in Scotland too!
May 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Delicious road view and skies. Yes, been a lot of that in England too......supposed to be Summer, eish!
May 29th, 2024  
julia ace
Some crazy sky's today and bought some crazy weather.
May 29th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Good you are home and out of the stormy weather. I like this moody image.
May 29th, 2024  
Nick ace
@sarah19 @casablanca At least we're supposed to be nearly in winter here - don't miss the good old British summers ;)
@julzmaioro We could really feel the wind in my little car as we were driving up the motorway. Nice to be home in front of the fire now.
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this moody scene, looks wonderful on black.
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise