Murky Stormy Day

Very murky, windy, stormy drive to Hamilton this morning. Even though there is blue sky over our destination in this photo, it wasn't long before the stormy weather caught up with us when we were there. Driving home was just as bad with hail, thunder and lightning. It's lovely to see some bright sunny photos on 365 from other parts of the world to cheer our day.
@julzmaioro We could really feel the wind in my little car as we were driving up the motorway. Nice to be home in front of the fire now.