Photo 3039
Wintery Tree through a Rainy Window
Could be the same day as my earlier photo but this was actually three days earlier. Still, another murky day although not as stormy. This one was taken out of the rainy side window as we whizzed by on the highway.
26th May 2024
26th May 24
3
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3655
photos
165
followers
159
following
833% complete
View this month »
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th May 2024 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
rain
,
murky
,
whizz_by
,
looks_like_winter_but_it's_still_autumn
,
may24nzn
Brigette
ace
that pretty much sums up today's weather
May 29th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful dull misty capture.
May 29th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A lovely image. I love the spread of the tree. Very atmospheric.
May 29th, 2024
