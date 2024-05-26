Previous
Wintery Tree through a Rainy Window by nickspicsnz
Wintery Tree through a Rainy Window

Could be the same day as my earlier photo but this was actually three days earlier. Still, another murky day although not as stormy. This one was taken out of the rainy side window as we whizzed by on the highway.
26th May 2024 26th May 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Brigette
that pretty much sums up today's weather
May 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
What a beautiful dull misty capture.
May 29th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A lovely image. I love the spread of the tree. Very atmospheric.
May 29th, 2024  
