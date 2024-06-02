Previous
Auckland Zoo Collage by nickspicsnz
Auckland Zoo Collage

Woke early this morning with a really sore throat and think I'm getting a cold so decided not to venture our today. I can't remember the last time I had a bad cold - must have been before the pandemic. I think it's probably because we're more concientious about hygiene and santisiting nowadays. Anyway, because I've been stuck at home it I finally got round to editing some more of the photos I took at Auckland Zoo back in April. Quite pleased how some have turned out seeing as they were taken with my little bridge camera.
Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
julia ace
Yes cold in this household as well.. 1st since the pandemic also. Look after yourself. Good to have some time at home to do editing.
June 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning collage of all these gorgeous animals and birds. I hope you feel better soon.
June 2nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
An embracing selection.
June 2nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
These are all lovely shots and look great together. Hope you are feeling better soon.
June 2nd, 2024  
