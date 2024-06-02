Auckland Zoo Collage

Woke early this morning with a really sore throat and think I'm getting a cold so decided not to venture our today. I can't remember the last time I had a bad cold - must have been before the pandemic. I think it's probably because we're more concientious about hygiene and santisiting nowadays. Anyway, because I've been stuck at home it I finally got round to editing some more of the photos I took at Auckland Zoo back in April. Quite pleased how some have turned out seeing as they were taken with my little bridge camera.