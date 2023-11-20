Previous
Kariotahi Beach by nickspicsnz
Photo 2925

Kariotahi Beach

Another ICM from our visit to the beach last weekend. The weather is so different today - just had a thunder storm pass over. I added the gull from another photo taken the same day.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Nick

Christine Sztukowski
Absolutely gorgeous
November 20th, 2023  
