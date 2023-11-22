Kariotahi Waves

Another ICM from our visit to the beach.



The downside of ICM is because I use a narrow aperture all the hundreds of tiny dust spots on the photos show just how filthy my camera is. Need a trip to Auckland to get it cleaned properly because I can never seem to do a good enough job myself. In the meantime, thank goodness for Photoshop's magic Remove tool and Spotify. Wasted some of my life today dotting away at the photo and singing along to old-skool songs from the 70s!



Thanks very much for all the comments and favs on the last couple of ICMs. You'll be pleased to hear this is the last one for now.