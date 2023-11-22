Previous
Kariotahi Waves by nickspicsnz
Photo 2926

Kariotahi Waves

Another ICM from our visit to the beach.

The downside of ICM is because I use a narrow aperture all the hundreds of tiny dust spots on the photos show just how filthy my camera is. Need a trip to Auckland to get it cleaned properly because I can never seem to do a good enough job myself. In the meantime, thank goodness for Photoshop's magic Remove tool and Spotify. Wasted some of my life today dotting away at the photo and singing along to old-skool songs from the 70s!

Thanks very much for all the comments and favs on the last couple of ICMs. You'll be pleased to hear this is the last one for now.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot. Know exactly what you mean about the spots. I do a lot of touch-ups the same way.
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise