Previous
Lily by nickspicsnz
Photo 2927

Lily

Close up of a lily taken at Flora Fest a couple of weeks ago. The red feels quite Christmassy. So much Christmas fervour at work and, with just over a month to go, it's starting to feel very close. It only feels like the blink of an eye since last Christmas. The worst thing is I got nominated to cook the barbecue food for staff this year because the chap who used to do it has left. Beginning to regret agreeing to it because the hours got extended and it means I have to cook solidly from 9am to 2pm from 22nd to 24th December. I don't even cook barbecue at home; Sean always does it. Hope I don't poison anyone!
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Spellbinding image. Have fun during the barbecue marathon.
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise