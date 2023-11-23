Lily

Close up of a lily taken at Flora Fest a couple of weeks ago. The red feels quite Christmassy. So much Christmas fervour at work and, with just over a month to go, it's starting to feel very close. It only feels like the blink of an eye since last Christmas. The worst thing is I got nominated to cook the barbecue food for staff this year because the chap who used to do it has left. Beginning to regret agreeing to it because the hours got extended and it means I have to cook solidly from 9am to 2pm from 22nd to 24th December. I don't even cook barbecue at home; Sean always does it. Hope I don't poison anyone!