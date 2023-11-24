Previous
Fairy Caught on a Web by nickspicsnz
Fairy Caught on a Web

We used to call these fairies when I was kid. This one was caught on a web and blowing around in the wind but looked like it was trying to break free. It did eventually :)
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana
A beautiful image, great focus and gorgeous bokeh.
November 25th, 2023  
John Falconer
Well spotted. and Photographed.
November 25th, 2023  
amyK
Super focus on this
November 25th, 2023  
