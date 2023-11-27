Sign up
Previous
Photo 2930
Fallen
I drive past this copse on work days or when we go shopping in Hamilton. It's on a fairly exposed hill and has started to take a bashing whenever we have stormy weather.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th November 2023 4:02pm
Tags
trees
,
copse
,
fallen_trees
,
nov23nz
