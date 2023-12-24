Previous
Spider on Web by nickspicsnz
Photo 2932

Spider on Web

This spider must have been waiting for breakfast in the middle of its web, or was making the most of the warmth as the sun rose.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light on the grasses.
December 28th, 2023  
