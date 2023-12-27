Previous
Queen Annes Lace Going Over by nickspicsnz
Queen Annes Lace Going Over

Took a few pics on my early morning walk with the doggos. Not been out for a few days because Rowdy has been a bit poorly - nasty upset tummy which meant he gassed us out over Christmas! He seems to be on the mend now though.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, they are such special flowers. Hope your Christmas was not too bad, good that he is on the mend.
December 28th, 2023  
