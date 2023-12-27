Sign up
Photo 2935
Queen Annes Lace Going Over
Took a few pics on my early morning walk with the doggos. Not been out for a few days because Rowdy has been a bit poorly - nasty upset tummy which meant he gassed us out over Christmas! He seems to be on the mend now though.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3534
photos
167
followers
152
following
804% complete
View this month »
2928
2929
2930
2932
2933
2935
2937
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th December 2023 6:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weed
,
queen_annes_lace
,
dec23nz
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, they are such special flowers. Hope your Christmas was not too bad, good that he is on the mend.
December 28th, 2023
