Shag by nickspicsnz
Photo 2937

Shag

I liked how the the early morning light was shining on the shag's wings as he had them splayed out to dry.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
I love them, a great capture of this neat pose and lovely light.
December 28th, 2023  
amyK ace
Nicely captured
December 28th, 2023  
