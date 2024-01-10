Sign up
Photo 2942
Reflections - Break the Rules
Breaking the rules for Week 2 of the Capture52 challenge, with the horizon in the centre of the frame.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3542
photos
166
followers
153
following
2936
2937
2938
2940
2941
2942
2945
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th January 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
lake_waikare
,
break_the_rules
,
jan24nz
,
52wc-2024-w2
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful cloud reflections.
January 17th, 2024
Carolinesdreams
ace
Such wonderful reflections!
January 17th, 2024
