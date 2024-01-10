Previous
Reflections - Break the Rules by nickspicsnz
Photo 2942

Reflections - Break the Rules

Breaking the rules for Week 2 of the Capture52 challenge, with the horizon in the centre of the frame.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful cloud reflections.
January 17th, 2024  
Carolinesdreams ace
Such wonderful reflections!
January 17th, 2024  
