New

The beginnings of a cucumber and a tomato grown by the new gardeners in our house, Sean and Georgina. I really thought they'd lose interest but they're still going strong. They were spurred on when they started harvesting fresh veggies last weekend. I hope it's the start of something ongoing, especially for Georgina.



I've seriously lost my phojo - no inspiration but even worse, no enthusiasm or interest. I just feel bored with all my photos. So, to try and pick myself up, I thought I'd have a go at the Capture52 Challenge. These were taken for the first theme - New Year, New Beginnings, show us something new.