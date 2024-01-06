Previous
The beginnings of a cucumber and a tomato grown by the new gardeners in our house, Sean and Georgina. I really thought they'd lose interest but they're still going strong. They were spurred on when they started harvesting fresh veggies last weekend. I hope it's the start of something ongoing, especially for Georgina.

I've seriously lost my phojo - no inspiration but even worse, no enthusiasm or interest. I just feel bored with all my photos. So, to try and pick myself up, I thought I'd have a go at the Capture52 Challenge. These were taken for the first theme - New Year, New Beginnings, show us something new.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Jane Pittenger ace
I sure have been suffering from the same photo blues…when you’ve shot everything around home a few thousand times, how to see an inspiring shot? I like the variety for greens here
January 6th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shots and collage.
January 6th, 2024  
