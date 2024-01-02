Sign up
Previous
Photo 2940
High Key Privet
Sat on our deck in the sunshine and I noticed the top of a privet bush against the sky. I thought it would make a pretty high key photo. Now I need to get rid of it before it gets any bigger!
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
weed
,
privet
,
high_key
,
jan4nz
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 6th, 2024
