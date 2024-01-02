Previous
High Key Privet by nickspicsnz
Photo 2940

High Key Privet

Sat on our deck in the sunshine and I noticed the top of a privet bush against the sky. I thought it would make a pretty high key photo. Now I need to get rid of it before it gets any bigger!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise